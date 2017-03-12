Mar 12, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
2-1
Real Betis
Ronaldo (40'), Ramos (81')
Marcelo (87')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Sanabria (25')
Piccini (30')
Piccini (78')

Zinedine Zidane defends under-fire Keylor Navas

Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane insists that under-fire goalkeeper Keylor Navas still has the full support of the club.
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has insisted that under-fire goalkeeper Keylor Navas still has the full support of the club.

Navas has faced criticism for his performances in recent weeks, and made another high-profile error during Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Real Betis in La Liga on Sunday night.

The Costa Rican initially appeared to deal with a tame effort from Betis' Antonio Sanabria in the first period, but somehow the ball squirmed out of the stopper's clutches and found its way into the back of the net.

Zidane, however, has refused to criticise the former Levante goalkeeper, insisting that 'mistakes can happen'.

"At the interval I didn't say anything to him," Zidane told reporters. "It is part of the game, he can make a mistake like everyone else. At the end, he saved the game for us and I, like all of the players, are still in support of Keylor."

Speculation linking Real Madrid with moves for Manchester United's David de Gea and Tottenham's Hugo Lloris continue to gather pace.

Sergio Ramos and his associated wife at the Best FIFA Football Awards on January 9, 2017
