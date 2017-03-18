Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare insists that there is no secret to the turnaround in form which has seen his side win four games in a row since his arrival.

The Foxes were without a win or a goal in six Premier League matches before title-winning manager Claudio Ranieri was sacked last month, since when they have won three on the bounce in addition to reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

A 3-2 win over West Ham United this afternoon also marked a first away league win all season, and Shakespeare reserved special praise for goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel following a string of vital saves to keep his side ahead.

"There is no secret, just hard work, endeavour and resilience, and we showed that today," he told reporters.

"We said once the Champions League draw was made let's concentrate on the Premier League. It's been put to one side, we've parked it. We knew we were coming here on the back of an awful away record and we wanted to put it right.

"[Schmeichel] was very important, they were pivotal saves. I think he's in the best form since I've been here. He's pulled out some crucial saves over the last couple of weeks."

The victory lifts Leicester six points clear of the relegation zone.