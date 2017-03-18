Mar 18, 2017 at 3.15pm UK at ​San Mames
Athletic Bilbao
1-2
Real Madrid
Aduriz (65')
Aduriz (28')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Benzema (25'), Casemiro (68')
Carvajal (28'), Casemiro (31'), Kroos (71'), Navas (93')

Zinedine Zidane: 'We suffered at San Mames'

Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says that his side 'had to suffer' to emerge victorious against Athletic Bilbao at San Mames on Saturday afternoon.
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has said that his team 'had to suffer' to emerge victorious against Athletic Bilbao at San Mames on Saturday afternoon.

Aritz Aduriz cancelled out a first-half Karim Benzema effort to leave the two teams level in the second period, but Casemiro's close-range effort in the 68th minute saw Los Blancos record a 2-1 win in the La Liga fixture.

Zidane, whose team have moved five points clear at the top of the table, has said that "it was important to pick up points" entering the international break.

"We won at a difficult place, we suffered a lot but at the same time with character," Zidane told reporters. "It was important to pick up points and continue our good run. We have 11 matches left and we're top, but this means nothing. We know that there are more difficult matches to come."

Real Madrid have now won 20 of their 27 La Liga fixtures this season.

Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Marcelo, Real Madrid's midfielder Isco, Real Madrid's Columbian midfielder James and Real Madrid's defender Sergio Ramos celebrates scoring during the Audi Cup football match Real Madrid vs Tottenham Hotspur in Munich, sou
Marcelo hails "important" win
Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (C) reacts after Athletic Bilbao scored during the Spanish league football match on March 7, 2015
Live Commentary: Athletic Bilbao 1-2 Real Madrid - as it happened
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid27205271284365
2Barcelona27186377235460
3Sevilla28177451312058
4Atletico MadridAtletico28158549222753
5Villarreal28139639201948
6Real Sociedad28153104239348
7Athletic Bilbao28135103532344
8EibarEibar2811894439541
9Espanyol28101084039140
10AlavesAlaves28101082933-440
11Las PalmasLas Palmas2898114445-135
12Celta Vigo26105113945-635
13Real Betis2887133144-1331
14Valencia2786133647-1130
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2769123142-1127
16Malaga2869133345-1227
17Leganes2868142241-1926
18Granada2747162455-3119
19Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2746172856-2818
20Osasuna2818192867-3911
> Full Version
