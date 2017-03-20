A report claims that Gareth Bale is becoming increasingly frustrated with Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane's preferential treatment towards Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bale is currently in his fourth season with the Spanish giants, and has scored 67 times in 145 appearances for Los Blancos, helping them win two Champions League titles and one Copa del Rey since arriving at the Bernabeu.

The Welshman is still being deployed in a wide position for his Spanish club, however, despite the fact that the 27-year-old has openly spoken about his desire to operate in a more central area, as he does for Wales.

Ronaldo's presence at the Bernabeu has stopped Bale from switching to a centre-forward position, however, and according to Diario Gol, the former Tottenham Hotspur attacker believes that he will struggle to fully thrive at Real Madrid alongside Ronaldo.

Bale has only managed nine goals for Real Madrid this season after struggling with injury, while Ronaldo has 26 in all competitions for the La Liga leaders.