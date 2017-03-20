General view of Bernabeu

Real Madrid

Gareth Bale 'unhappy with Cristiano Ronaldo treatment'

Gareth Bale puts a tender arm around Cristiano Ronaldo during the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
© Getty Images
A report claims that Gareth Bale is becoming increasingly frustrated with Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane's preferential treatment towards Cristiano Ronaldo.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Gareth Bale is reportedly becoming increasingly frustrated with Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane's preferential treatment towards Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bale is currently in his fourth season with the Spanish giants, and has scored 67 times in 145 appearances for Los Blancos, helping them win two Champions League titles and one Copa del Rey since arriving at the Bernabeu.

The Welshman is still being deployed in a wide position for his Spanish club, however, despite the fact that the 27-year-old has openly spoken about his desire to operate in a more central area, as he does for Wales.

Ronaldo's presence at the Bernabeu has stopped Bale from switching to a centre-forward position, however, and according to Diario Gol, the former Tottenham Hotspur attacker believes that he will struggle to fully thrive at Real Madrid alongside Ronaldo.

Bale has only managed nine goals for Real Madrid this season after struggling with injury, while Ronaldo has 26 in all competitions for the La Liga leaders.

Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Marcelo, Real Madrid's midfielder Isco, Real Madrid's Columbian midfielder James and Real Madrid's defender Sergio Ramos celebrates scoring during the Audi Cup football match Real Madrid vs Tottenham Hotspur in Munich, sou
Read Next:
Marcelo hails "important" win
>
View our homepages for Gareth Bale, Zinedine Zidane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Gareth Bale puts a tender arm around Cristiano Ronaldo during the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Gareth Bale 'unhappy with Cristiano Ronaldo treatment'
 Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (C) reacts after Athletic Bilbao scored during the Spanish league football match on March 7, 2015
Live Commentary: Athletic Bilbao 1-2 Real Madrid - as it happened
 Gareth Bale thinks he's scored during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid on April 2, 2016
Gareth Bale "getting better and stronger" as he continues injury comeback
Zidane: 'We suffered at San Mames'Marcelo hails "important" winResult: Real Madrid go five points clear at topZidane: 'Mbappe turned down Madrid for Monaco'Leicester to face Atletico in CL quarters
Zidane: 'Real Madrid want to avoid Leicester'Chelsea planning double swoop to replace Costa?Courtois rejects Real Madrid talkCosta would not blame Hazard for considering exitModric "proud" to reach Real milestone
> Real Madrid Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid27205271284365
2Barcelona28196381255663
3Sevilla28176552341857
4Atletico MadridAtletico28167552232955
5Villarreal28139639201948
6Real Sociedad28153104239348
7Athletic Bilbao28135103532344
8EibarEibar2811894439541
9Espanyol28101084039140
10AlavesAlaves28101082933-440
11Celta Vigo27115114045-538
12Las PalmasLas Palmas2898114445-135
13Real Betis2887133144-1331
14Valencia2886143851-1330
15Malaga2869133345-1227
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2869133143-1227
17Leganes2868142241-1926
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2856173157-2621
19Granada2847172558-3319
20Osasuna2818192867-3911
> Full Version
 