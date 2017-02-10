New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Transfer Talk Daily Update: David de Gea, Martin Caceres, Joe Hart

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
© SilverHub
Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 at 07:12 UK

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Friday morning's headlines:

Manchester City 'lead race for Real Mallorca teen'
Manchester City are tipped to snap up Real Mallorca prospect Alpha Richard Dionkou. Read more.

Southampton aiming to wrap up Martin Caceres deal this week?
Southampton boss Claude Puel hints that he is aiming to recruit Martin Caceres within the coming days. Read more.

Coventry City 'open talks with free agent Carlton Cole'
Coventry City are linked with a move for former West Ham United striker Carlton Cole. Read more.

Juventus 'join race to sign Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez'
Juventus are reportedly planning to rival Paris Saint-Germain for the services of Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez. Read more.

Borussia Dortmund 'slap £60m price tag on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang'
Borussia Dortmund reportedly place a £60m price tag on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to ward off potential suitors. Read more.

Craig Gordon "very close" to signing new Celtic contract
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers reveals that Craig Gordon, who was a January target for Chelsea, is "very close" to signing a new contract at the club. Read more.

Chris Brunt signs new West Bromwich Albion contract
Long-serving West Bromwich Albion midfielder Chris Brunt signs a one-year extension to his contract at the club, keeping him at The Hawthorns until 2018. Read more.

David de Gea "very happy" at Manchester United
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea insists that he is "very happy" at the club amid renewed speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid. Read more.

Ed Woodward hints at quieter summer transfer window for Manchester United
Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward hints that the club will not make major changes to their squad during the summer transfer window. Read more.

Arsenal beat Chelsea, Liverpool to signing of Nigerian youngster?
Sparta Rotterdam youngster Lateef Omidiji Jr, aged just 13, reportedly agrees to join Arsenal following interest from a number of big hitters across Europe. Read more.

Thorgan Hazard not ruling out return to English football
Thorgan Hazard plays down speculation linking him with a return to former club Chelsea, but says that he may return to English football further down the line. Read more.

Martin Cranie signs 12-month extension with Huddersfield Town
David Wagner admits to being "very happy" with the news that Martin Cranie has signed a new one-year contract extension with Huddersfield Town. Read more.

Claude Puel quiet on rumours linking Martin Caceres to Southampton
Southampton manager Claude Puel expects a decision to be made on the possible signing of former Juventus and Barcelona defender Martin Caceres "in the next few days". Read more.

Ronald Koeman hopeful of new contract for striker Romelu Lukaku
Ronald Koeman admits that tying down Romelu Lukaku to a new contract will be "perfect for Everton", but is unsure whether talks are currently ongoing. Read more.

Real Madrid 'to choose between David de Gea, Thibaut Courtois'
A report claims that Real Madrid have prioritised signing a new goalkeeper in the summer, with David de Gea and Thibaut Courtois their standout targets. Read more.

Cheick Tiote completes China move
Cheick Tiote completes a lucrative move from Newcastle United to Chinese League One side Beijing Enterprises Group FC. Read more.

Arsene Wenger 'not interested' in Joe Hart
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that he has no interest in signing Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart this summer. Read more.

Bournemouth 'unlikely' to bid for Jack Wilshere
Bournemouth are "unlikely" to offer Arsenal loanee Jack Wilshere a permanent deal next summer, a report claims. Read more.

Juventus' Martin Caceres in action against Los Angeles Galaxy on August 3, 2013
Read Next:
Transfer Talk Daily Update: Caceres, Griezmann, de Roon
>
View our homepages for Transfer Talk, Transfer Talk Daily Roundups, Football
Your Comments


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version