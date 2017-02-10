Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Friday morning's headlines:

Manchester City 'lead race for Real Mallorca teen'

Manchester City are tipped to snap up Real Mallorca prospect Alpha Richard Dionkou. Read more.

Southampton aiming to wrap up Martin Caceres deal this week?

Southampton boss Claude Puel hints that he is aiming to recruit Martin Caceres within the coming days. Read more.

Coventry City 'open talks with free agent Carlton Cole'

Coventry City are linked with a move for former West Ham United striker Carlton Cole. Read more.

Juventus 'join race to sign Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez'

Juventus are reportedly planning to rival Paris Saint-Germain for the services of Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez. Read more.

Borussia Dortmund 'slap £60m price tag on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang'

Borussia Dortmund reportedly place a £60m price tag on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to ward off potential suitors. Read more.

Craig Gordon "very close" to signing new Celtic contract

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers reveals that Craig Gordon, who was a January target for Chelsea, is "very close" to signing a new contract at the club. Read more.

Chris Brunt signs new West Bromwich Albion contract

Long-serving West Bromwich Albion midfielder Chris Brunt signs a one-year extension to his contract at the club, keeping him at The Hawthorns until 2018. Read more.

David de Gea "very happy" at Manchester United

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea insists that he is "very happy" at the club amid renewed speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid. Read more.

Ed Woodward hints at quieter summer transfer window for Manchester United

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward hints that the club will not make major changes to their squad during the summer transfer window. Read more.

Arsenal beat Chelsea, Liverpool to signing of Nigerian youngster?

Sparta Rotterdam youngster Lateef Omidiji Jr, aged just 13, reportedly agrees to join Arsenal following interest from a number of big hitters across Europe. Read more.

Thorgan Hazard not ruling out return to English football

Thorgan Hazard plays down speculation linking him with a return to former club Chelsea, but says that he may return to English football further down the line. Read more.

Martin Cranie signs 12-month extension with Huddersfield Town

David Wagner admits to being "very happy" with the news that Martin Cranie has signed a new one-year contract extension with Huddersfield Town. Read more.

Claude Puel quiet on rumours linking Martin Caceres to Southampton

Southampton manager Claude Puel expects a decision to be made on the possible signing of former Juventus and Barcelona defender Martin Caceres "in the next few days". Read more.

Ronald Koeman hopeful of new contract for striker Romelu Lukaku

Ronald Koeman admits that tying down Romelu Lukaku to a new contract will be "perfect for Everton", but is unsure whether talks are currently ongoing. Read more.

Real Madrid 'to choose between David de Gea, Thibaut Courtois'

A report claims that Real Madrid have prioritised signing a new goalkeeper in the summer, with David de Gea and Thibaut Courtois their standout targets. Read more.

Cheick Tiote completes China move

Cheick Tiote completes a lucrative move from Newcastle United to Chinese League One side Beijing Enterprises Group FC. Read more.

Arsene Wenger 'not interested' in Joe Hart

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that he has no interest in signing Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart this summer. Read more.

Bournemouth 'unlikely' to bid for Jack Wilshere

Bournemouth are "unlikely" to offer Arsenal loanee Jack Wilshere a permanent deal next summer, a report claims. Read more.