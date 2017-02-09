Cheick Tiote completes China move

Cheick Tiote completes a lucrative move from Newcastle United to Chinese League One side Beijing Enterprises Group FC.

Cheick Tiote has completed his move from Newcastle United to Chinese League One side Beijing Enterprises Group FC, the club has confirmed.

The 30-year-old midfielder had been linked with joining Graziano Pelle and Papiss Cisse at Chinese Super League outfit Shandong Luneng but has instead opted for a more lucrative two-year deal in the second tier of Chinese football.

With the Magpies down in the Championship, Tiote had found game time hard to come by this season and featured just three times under Rafael Benitez.

In a statement on its website, Newcastle said: "The club can now confirm that Cheick Tiote has joined Chinese second-tier side Beijing Enterprises for an undisclosed fee. Tiote leaves with the club's best wishes for the future."

Tiote joined Newcastle from FC Twente in August 2010 and went on to make 139 league appearances.