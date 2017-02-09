David Wagner admits to being "very happy" with the news that Martin Cranie has signed a new one-year contract extension with Huddersfield Town.

The 30-year-old, whose deal was due to expire in the summer, has featured eight times for promotion-chasing Town in the Championship this season.

With fresh terms until 2018 now agreed, Wagner was quick to heap praise on the versatile former England Under-21s international, adding that Cranie remains "a very important character" in the Terriers' dressing room.

"He has been excellent in the games he has played this season and last, making him a real competitor for the right back position alongside Tommy Smith," he told reporters.

"It is perfect for me to have two high-quality players who can both play. His ability to play different positions is valuable too. Martin is a great professional and knows the Championship very well too, which has been very helpful as the players who joined us this season got used to the division.

"He's a very important character in the dressing room. I have always said that keeping our good players at the club is just as important as bringing new ones in, so I'm very happy."

Cranie joined Huddersfield from Barnsley in 2015 and has also previously represented Southampton, Coventry City and Barnsley at Championship level.