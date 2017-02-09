New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Martin Cranie signs 12-month extension with Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner is unimpressed on October 16, 2016
© SilverHub
David Wagner admits to being "very happy" with the news that Martin Cranie has signed a new one-year contract extension with Huddersfield Town.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 15:03 UK

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has revealed that Martin Cranie has penned a one-year contract extension at the club.

The 30-year-old, whose deal was due to expire in the summer, has featured eight times for promotion-chasing Town in the Championship this season.

With fresh terms until 2018 now agreed, Wagner was quick to heap praise on the versatile former England Under-21s international, adding that Cranie remains "a very important character" in the Terriers' dressing room.

"He has been excellent in the games he has played this season and last, making him a real competitor for the right back position alongside Tommy Smith," he told reporters.

"It is perfect for me to have two high-quality players who can both play. His ability to play different positions is valuable too. Martin is a great professional and knows the Championship very well too, which has been very helpful as the players who joined us this season got used to the division.

"He's a very important character in the dressing room. I have always said that keeping our good players at the club is just as important as bringing new ones in, so I'm very happy."

Cranie joined Huddersfield from Barnsley in 2015 and has also previously represented Southampton, Coventry City and Barnsley at Championship level.

Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Read Next:
Monk slams Wagner celebrations
>
View our homepages for Martin Cranie, David Wagner, Tommy smith, Football
Your Comments
More Huddersfield Town News
Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner is unimpressed on October 16, 2016
Martin Cranie signs 12-month extension with Huddersfield Town
 Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Garry Monk, David Wagner charged with improper conduct
 Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner is unimpressed on October 16, 2016
David Wagner defends celebration against Leeds United
Monk slams Wagner celebrationsWagner: 'The players should be proud'Result: Leaders Brighton slip up at HuddersfieldAaron Mooy 'to remain at Huddersfield'Sutton drawn at home against Arsenal in FA Cup
Huddersfield Town 'track German striker'Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundWagner happy with Terriers' responseWagner: 'Huddersfield in no rush to sign players'David Wagner confirms Bundesliga interest
> Huddersfield Town Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle29202757233462
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton29187447242361
3Reading3017584439556
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2917483732555
5Leeds UnitedLeeds301731042301254
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2914783428649
7Norwich CityNorwich30145115042847
8Derby CountyDerby2913793022846
9Barnsley30136114844445
10Fulham291110846331343
11Preston North EndPreston30119103837142
12Birmingham CityBirmingham301010103239-740
13Brentford29107124038237
14Aston Villa2981292932-336
15Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest30106144248-636
16Ipswich TownIpswich3099123139-836
17Cardiff CityCardiff30106143444-1036
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2998123840-235
19Queens Park RangersQPR3097142942-1334
20Bristol City2994163841-331
21Burton Albion3087153041-1131
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2977153446-1228
23Wigan AthleticWigan2968152635-926
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3044222764-3716
> Full Version