Ronald Koeman hopeful of new contract for striker Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Ronald Koeman admits that tying down Romelu Lukaku to a new contract will be "perfect for Everton", but is unsure whether talks are currently ongoing.
Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 15:03 UK

Ronald Koeman has refused to confirm whether Romelu Lukaku has opened talks over a new contract at Everton, but is hopeful of keeping the "world-class finisher" in place at Goodison Park.

The Belgium international has once again been in inspired form for the Toffees this season, racking up 16 goals - including four against Bournemouth last weekend - to top the Premier League scoring charts.

Agent Mino Raiola told talkSPORT on Thursday that talks between Everton and Lukaku are currently ongoing, stating that the 23-year-old is happy to pen fresh terms on Merseyside.

Koeman was unwilling to provide any further information during his weekly press conference, but did hail the recent form of his star striker.

"I didn't speak to the board about Romelu but if his agent has mentioned he likes to stay or is close to a new deal then that's perfect for Everton," he told reporters. "If players see a future at the club, if they see the team improving and getting stronger then that's always a plus for them to stay.

"Everyone has their own ambition, that's normal, and we like to keep the good players. At the moment he's the top scorer, playing at a high level, so clinical, and it would be difficult to find a replacement so I hope he stays.

"He's a world-class finisher but in other details, other qualities, he can and must improve and he knows that. If the team's showing ambition it's always good and we need to show him that the short future is at Everton."

Lukaku has also been strongly linked with a return to former club Chelsea in recent days, three years after departing for a fee of £28m.

A general shot of the corner flag at Goodison Park prior to their Premier League clash with West Ham United on October 30, 2016
