Ronald Koeman: 'Romelu Lukaku is a big part of Everton's future'

Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Everton manager Ronald Koeman believes that Romelu Lukaku will play a "big part" in the club's future, but admits that a new deal would not rule out a summer 2017 exit.
Thursday, December 22, 2016

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has said that Romelu Lukaku will play a "big part" in the club's future as he closes in on a new contract at Goodison Park.

Lukaku's agent Mino Raiola yesterday claimed that a deal was "99.9%" complete, with the Belgian set to become the highest-paid player in the club's history.

However, Raiola also refused to offer assurances over Lukaku's future beyond the end of the season, and Koeman acknowledged that a new deal would not rule out the possibility of the striker leaving next summer.

"I know they are in talks together about a new contract but if it is 90% or 99% I need to believe his agent. It is a big deal. The club need to keep their best players and do everything to keep them in the club because that is the future," he told reporters.

"Of course you don't know in football what can happen in one year but at least there is an understanding that the boy likes to stay and he is a big part of Everton's future.

"Even when they sign new contracts, they don't say they will stay until the end of the contract. It is football and business. But first of all I think if a new deal is done, that is good news."

Lukaku has scored nine goals in 16 Premier League appearances this season but has been unable to prevent a run of just two wins in 12 league games for the Toffees.

