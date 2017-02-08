Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye says that he is looking forward to competing for his place at Goodison Park.

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye has insisted that he has "no problem" with needing to fight for his place in the starting lineup.

Since being brought in from Aston Villa, Gueye has starred for the Toffees but during his time at the African Cup of Nations, Ronald Koeman signed Morgan Schneiderlin from Manchester United.

However, despite the increased competition for places, Gueye has revealed that he is excited with the arrival of the French international.

The 27-year-old told the club's official website: "There's really good quality, tough competition but good competition which is good for the team. It's [Schneiderlin's arrival] a really good signing for us and training has gone well so far.

"I don't know if the gaffer will put me on the pitch and play with him or with another player. It's not a problem, we are a team and everybody deserves to play."

Gueye has made 21 starts for Everton in all competitions this season.