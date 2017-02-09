Southampton boss Claude Puel hints that he is aiming to recruit Martin Caceres within the coming days.

Southampton boss Claude Puel has hinted that he is aiming to secure the signature of free agent Martin Caceres this week.

The Frenchman told reporters that the ongoing saga regarding the former Juventus and Barcelona defender's future could be resolved "in the next few days".

Puel said: "For the moment it is difficult for me to comment on this because he has not signed for Southampton.

"In the next few days we see if he can bring something for the squad and if he signs. For the moment it is just speculation and we don't know.

"He is an international player and his quality and his spirit can be interesting. For the moment the priority is that he can sign for Southampton. For the moment it's not the reality."

Caceres, who also names Sevilla and Villarreal among his former clubs, has earned 68 caps for Uruguay.