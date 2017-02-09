New Transfer Talk header

Claude Puel quiet on rumours linking Martin Caceres to Southampton

Juventus' Martin Caceres in action against Los Angeles Galaxy on August 3, 2013
Southampton manager Claude Puel expects a decision to be made on the possible signing of former Juventus and Barcelona defender Martin Caceres "in the next few days".
Southampton boss Claude Puel has told supporters to remain patient over suggestions that former Juventus and Barcelona defender Martin Caceres is close to joining.

The 29-year-old free agent is available to purchase outside of the transfer window, having brought an end to his four-year spell with the Bianconeri last summer.

Caceres was a target for Premier League rivals Crystal Palace last month and also turned down a contract with AC Milan, reportedly leaving the door open for a switch to St Mary's Stadium.

Southampton are known to be on the lookout for defensive cover following the departure of Jose Fonte in January and loss of Virgil van Dijk to injury, with some reports suggesting that Caceres underwent a medical with the club earlier this week.

Puel remained coy when asked about the situation during his weekly press conference on Thursday afternoon, though, saying: "Caceres is not with us. We will see what happens in the next few days."

Caceres has not made a senior appearance in over a year and has just 23 first-team appearances under his belt in the last two seasons.

