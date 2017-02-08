Ryan Bertrand believes that Uruguay defender Martin Caceres would be a fantastic signing for Southampton should the reported deal go through.

Ryan Bertrand has claimed that Uruguay international Martin Caceres would be a fantastic signing for Southampton.

The former Juventus defender, who has been without a club since leaving the Serie A champions last summer, is reportedly set for a medical at St Mary's ahead of a proposed free transfer.

Claude Puel's side are short of options in defence after selling Jose Fonte to West Ham United in the January transfer window and losing Virgil van Dijk to an ankle injury for at least two months.

When asked what Caceres could bring to Southampton, Bertrand told Sky Sports News: "Experience and quality.

"He may have been injured but that doesn't necessarily change the player. I'm sure - I've heard just as much as you - but if the deal was to go through it would only strengthen the team.

"He has got great pedigree and if we can get the best out of him he will be a fantastic signing for the club."

Southampton are 13th in the Premier League table after losing their last two games in the competition.