Sofiane Boufal to miss EFL Cup final?

Southampton manager Claude Puel has revealed that winger Sofiane Boufal is a doubt for the EFL Cup final at Wembley later this month.

Boufal limped off in the second half of his side's 3-1 home defeat at the hands of West Ham United last weekend having picked up an ankle injury.

The 23-year-old will definitely miss Saturday's trip to face Sunderland in the Premier League, and could also be absent for the final against Manchester United two weeks later.

"Sofiane is not available for this game and we will see for the final, for his recovery and his work. I don't know for the moment. But against Sunderland he is not available," Puel told reporters.

"We have long-term injuries, but no other new injuries. We are lacking Sofiane Boufal, who is an important player for us, and that is it."

Southampton have lost six of their last seven Premier League games ahead of this weekend's trip to the Stadium of Light.