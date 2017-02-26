Sofiane Boufal to miss EFL Cup final?

Feb 26, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​Wembley
Southampton
vs.
Man UtdManchester United

Southampton attacker Sofiane Boufal in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
© SilverHub
Southampton manager Claude Puel reveals that winger Sofiane Boufal is a doubt for the EFL Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley due to an ankle injury.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 18:30 UK

Southampton manager Claude Puel has revealed that winger Sofiane Boufal is a doubt for the EFL Cup final at Wembley later this month.

Boufal limped off in the second half of his side's 3-1 home defeat at the hands of West Ham United last weekend having picked up an ankle injury.

The 23-year-old will definitely miss Saturday's trip to face Sunderland in the Premier League, and could also be absent for the final against Manchester United two weeks later.

"Sofiane is not available for this game and we will see for the final, for his recovery and his work. I don't know for the moment. But against Sunderland he is not available," Puel told reporters.

"We have long-term injuries, but no other new injuries. We are lacking Sofiane Boufal, who is an important player for us, and that is it."

Southampton have lost six of their last seven Premier League games ahead of this weekend's trip to the Stadium of Light.

Virgil van Dijk is subbed with a foot injury during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
Your Comments
 Southampton attacker Sofiane Boufal in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
> Manchester United Homepage
> Southampton Homepage


