Southampton manager Claude Puel has said that his players are "angry" with their recent form heading into Saturday's clash with Sunderland.

The Saints have lost six of their seven Premier League games since Christmas to slip down to 13th in the table, and travel to the Stadium of Light to face a Sunderland side buoyed by their 4-0 victory over relegation rivals Crystal Palace last time out.

Saturday's match will be Southampton's last before they face Manchester United in the EFL Cup final on February 26, and Puel is desperate to go to Wembley on the back of a positive result.

"The squad is angry with the last results. We have to correct this and give a good answer. We have to keep a good ambition. We cannot accept this position and the last results. It's not us," he told reporters.

"I saw all of this week a good level. For the first time in a long time, we had a whole week to prepare for the game. (Sunderland) have confidence from their last result. We will need to show strong character.

"The best way to prepare for the EFL Cup final is with a good result this weekend against Sunderland."

Southampton have lost their last three away games and have only won two of 12 all season.