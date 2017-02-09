New Transfer Talk header

Chris Brunt signs new West Bromwich Albion contract

Chris Brunt of West Bromwich Albion in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Chelsea at the Hawthorns on August 23, 2015
Long-serving West Bromwich Albion midfielder Chris Brunt signs a one-year extension to his contract at the club, keeping him at The Hawthorns until 2018.
Thursday, February 9, 2017

West Bromwich Albion have announced that Chris Brunt has signed a one-year extension to his contract at the club.

The 32-year-old has put pen to paper on a deal that will keep him at The Hawthorns until the summer of 2018, with the option of a further year should he trigger a clause relating to appearances.

Brunt joined the Baggies from Sheffield Wednesday in 2007 and has gone on to score 45 goals in 331 appearances for the club.

"Chris has been a stalwart of this football club for a long time and he is a valued and popular member of the squad," manager Tony Pulis told the club's official website.

"It's great that he has extended his contract and he has shown great character to return from his injury in the manner he has. His form has been terrific since returning to the team and long may that continue."

The new deal means that Brunt and James Morrison will become the first players to celebrate 10 years at The Hawthorns since Daryl Burgess (1987-2001).

