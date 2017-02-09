New Transfer Talk header

Arsenal beat Chelsea, Liverpool to signing of Nigerian youngster?

A general view of the outside of the stadium ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on May 20, 2015
© Getty Images
Sparta Rotterdam youngster Lateef Omidiji Jr, aged just 13, reportedly agrees to join Arsenal following interest from a number of big hitters across Europe.
Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 16:01 UK

Arsenal have reportedly fought off competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea and Liverpool to land Nigerian youngster Lateef Omidiji Jr.

The Sparta Rotterdam ace, aged just 13, has been touted with a move to some of European football's biggest names after a string of impressive displays at age-grade level.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Ajax are all understood to have made an approach for Omidiji Jr, but Arsenal's quick business is said to have made the difference.

All Nigeria Soccer claims that Omidiji Jr will spend time with the Gunners' youth team every summer for the next four years and will then be given a chance to earn a senior deal.

A source is quoted by the publication as saying: "Arsenal saw his potential and said they will invest in his growth. He is focused on his craft.

"Lateef will train in London a couple of times a year, and their coaches will come from there to the Netherlands to monitor him frequently and give him tips."

Arsenal's only business of the January transfer window saw them bring in unknown 20-year-old defender Cohen Bramall from Hednesford Town.

