Bournemouth are "unlikely" to make a permanent move for Arsenal loanee Jack Wilshere this summer, according to a report.

The 25-year-old midfielder joined the Cherries on a season-long loan last summer and has since been an ever-present in the league under Eddie Howe, although he is yet to find the net in 21 appearances.

According to The Telegraph, Bournemouth are not sufficiently convinced that Wilshere is worth a club-record bid once his loan spell extends and will instead let him return to the Emirates.

Wilshere will have just 12 months left on his Gunners contract this summer and while manager Arsene Wenger has outlined his intention to offer him a new deal, negotiations have yet to start between the two parties.

Bournemouth spent a record £15m on Jordon Ibe last summer and would need to spend at least that to secure the England international on a permanent deal.

Italian sides AC Milan and Roma were also credited with an interest in Wilshere last summer before his switch to the south coast.