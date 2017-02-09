New Transfer Talk header

Bournemouth 'unlikely' to bid for Jack Wilshere

Jack Wilshere imbibes during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Bournemouth are "unlikely" to offer Arsenal loanee Jack Wilshere a permanent deal next summer, a report claims.
Thursday, February 9, 2017

Bournemouth are "unlikely" to make a permanent move for Arsenal loanee Jack Wilshere this summer, according to a report.

The 25-year-old midfielder joined the Cherries on a season-long loan last summer and has since been an ever-present in the league under Eddie Howe, although he is yet to find the net in 21 appearances.

According to The Telegraph, Bournemouth are not sufficiently convinced that Wilshere is worth a club-record bid once his loan spell extends and will instead let him return to the Emirates.

Wilshere will have just 12 months left on his Gunners contract this summer and while manager Arsene Wenger has outlined his intention to offer him a new deal, negotiations have yet to start between the two parties.

Bournemouth spent a record £15m on Jordon Ibe last summer and would need to spend at least that to secure the England international on a permanent deal.

Italian sides AC Milan and Roma were also credited with an interest in Wilshere last summer before his switch to the south coast.

Eddie Howe looks downbeat during the FA Cup game between Millwall and Bournemouth on January 7, 2017
Howe takes positives from Everton thrashing
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version