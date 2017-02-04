Bournemouth midfielder Andrew Surman urges the players to "stick together" after the club's 6-3 defeat at Everton.

Bournemouth midfielder Andrew Surman has called on his teammates to "stick together" after their 6-3 defeat at Everton on Saturday afternoon.

The result extended the Cherries' poor run of form to just one win in their last eight Premier League games, which has seen them drop to 14th in the table, six points above the relegation zone.

"It is very damaging," Surman told the Daily Echo. "Coming into this game we had conceded too many goals and to let in six is not a nice feeling, it's not nice being on the end of a result like this. And for the fans travelling all the way up from Bournemouth, we feel for them as well. They have come a long way to see us concede six goals, which isn't good enough. But we have to try to stay positive. Our fans, I'm sure, will stay with us and get behind us.

"When you're conceding goals and losing games, confidence will naturally drop a little bit. I think you could see that in the first half, the confidence went a little bit. But it's up to the lads, we have to stick together. The team spirit has been great at this club since I've been here. It's got us through the tough times and this is a tough time.

"We have to try to ride this period, because we're not on a great run. But football can change very quickly, a lot of teams have gone on a bad run this season and then turned it around, so we have to bounce back."

Next up for Eddie Howe's men is a visit from Manchester City next Monday evening.