Feb 4, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Everton
6-3
Bournemouth
Lukaku (1', 29', 83', 86'), McCarthy (24'), Barkley (94')
Schneiderlin (49'), Robles (74'), Davies (76')
FT(HT: 3-0)
King (60', 71'), Arter (91')
Arter (14')

Andrew Surman: "We have to stick together"

Andrew Surman of Bournemouth in action during a Pre Season Friendly between AFC Bournemouth and Cardiff City at Vitality Stadium on July 31, 2015 in Bournemouth, England.
© Getty Images
Bournemouth midfielder Andrew Surman urges the players to "stick together" after the club's 6-3 defeat at Everton.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 at 16:27 UK

Bournemouth midfielder Andrew Surman has called on his teammates to "stick together" after their 6-3 defeat at Everton on Saturday afternoon.

The result extended the Cherries' poor run of form to just one win in their last eight Premier League games, which has seen them drop to 14th in the table, six points above the relegation zone.

"It is very damaging," Surman told the Daily Echo. "Coming into this game we had conceded too many goals and to let in six is not a nice feeling, it's not nice being on the end of a result like this. And for the fans travelling all the way up from Bournemouth, we feel for them as well. They have come a long way to see us concede six goals, which isn't good enough. But we have to try to stay positive. Our fans, I'm sure, will stay with us and get behind us.

"When you're conceding goals and losing games, confidence will naturally drop a little bit. I think you could see that in the first half, the confidence went a little bit. But it's up to the lads, we have to stick together. The team spirit has been great at this club since I've been here. It's got us through the tough times and this is a tough time.

"We have to try to ride this period, because we're not on a great run. But football can change very quickly, a lot of teams have gone on a bad run this season and then turned it around, so we have to bounce back."

Next up for Eddie Howe's men is a visit from Manchester City next Monday evening.

Eddie Howe looks downbeat during the FA Cup game between Millwall and Bournemouth on January 7, 2017
Read Next:
Howe takes positives from Everton thrashing
>
View our homepages for Andrew Surman, Eddie Howe, Football
Your Comments
More Bournemouth News
Andrew Surman in actionf for Bournemouth on March 17, 2015
Andrew Surman: "We have to stick together"
 Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Everton and Bournemouth on February 4, 2017
Result: Romelu Lukaku hits four as Everton beat Bournemouth in nine-goal thriller
 Eddie Howe looks downbeat during the FA Cup game between Millwall and Bournemouth on January 7, 2017
Eddie Howe keen to take positives from Everton thrashing
Team News: Three changes for EvertonLive Commentary: Everton 6-3 Bournemouth - as it happenedHowe 'heartbroken' over Wilson injuryCallum Wilson ruled out for seasonFraser signs new Bournemouth contract
Barker hit with six-month ban for Arter tweetsHowe frustrated with Bournemouth dealingsHowe: 'We failed to bring back Ake'West Brom sign Marc Wilson on loanHowe 'concerned' by Cherries performance
> Bournemouth Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version