Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has described Jordon Ibe's failure to impress since his move from Liverpool as a "disappointment".

The 21-year-old joined the Cherries for £15m in July, and has gone on to make 16 appearances in all competitions, with just 11 being Premier League starts.

Ibe was in the first XI for Saturday's FA Cup third-round match away to Millwall, and it was a game to forget for Bournemouth as they were beaten 3-0.

Howe made 11 changes to the team that drew 3-3 with Bournemouth in the Premier League last week.

"[Ibe] hasn't been a regular in the team and that will be a disappointment for him and for us," The Guardian quotes Howe as saying. "I still feel there's a lot of potential in there, but obviously he's got to fulfil that when he gets chances like today.

"We picked players that we haven't seen regularly in the Premier League, we gave them an opportunity to express themselves. Individually they are very good players so I was excited to see it. Obviously the reality proved different."

Bournemouth will switch their attention back to the top flight when they take on Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday.