Arsenal say that Hector Bellerin will continue to be assessed after he suffered a head injury against Chelsea last weekend.
Arsenal have said that Hector Bellerin will continued to be assessed ahead of his possible involvement against Hull City on Saturday.

Last weekend, Bellerin suffered a head injury after a heavy collision with Chelsea's Marcos Alonso when he attempted to stop his Spanish compatriot giving the Blues an early lead.

The right-back was immediately substituted and it was revealed that he did not know the score of the match after full time, but he is in contention to feature against the Tigers.

Arsenal have announced that the 21-year-old is in the final stages of the Football Association's 'return to play protocol' for concussion having successfully completed each assessment so far.

However, he will continued to be evaluated in the build-up to the game at the Emirates Stadium, with manager Arsene Wenger also having to consider whether Bellerin requires further rest ahead of the Champions League meeting with Bayern Munich next week.

Hector Bellerin in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
expand