Former Arsenal centre-back Martin Keown believes that manager Arsene Wenger has already made his mind up to stay at the club beyond the end of the current season.
Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has expressed his belief that Arsene Wenger has already made his mind up to stay at the club beyond the end of the season.

Speculation over Wenger's future has grown after back-to-back defeats left the Gunners 12 points adrift of Premier League leaders Chelsea, with the Frenchman's contract at the Emirates set to expire this summer.

However, Keown argued that Wenger's 20 years in charge should give him the right to decide when he walks away, and the three-time Premier League-winning centre-back believes that he is not ready to call time on his Arsenal career just yet.

"The way that they are sort of losing their way now, the question comes again - does Arsene Wenger remain in the seat? Do they look to make a change?" he told BBC Radio 5 live.

"I just feel the way the club is so pragmatic in its decision making, I don't see Arsene leaving. Whether he should or shouldn't, I don't think it will happen. He will decide when he leaves the club. I do feel that is the situation and I do feel he has earned the right, in the same way that Sir Alex Ferguson did at Manchester United, to choose when he goes.

"I feel deep down he has already made his mind up to stay. It is just the timing of that announcement. Results like against Chelsea make that difficult for him to do. He doesn't make spur of the moment decisions. He has to make the best decision for Arsenal and not just for himself."

Arsenal currently sit fourth in the table and look set to extend their wait for a Premier League title to 13 years this season.

Gary 'To me, to you' Neville appears ahead of the La Liga game between Valencia and Espanyol on February 13, 2016
