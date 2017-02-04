Feb 4, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
3-1
Arsenal
Alonso (13'), Hazard (53'), Fabregas (85')
Matic (70')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Giroud (91')
Mustafi (23')

Hector Bellerin 'fine' after suffering concussion

Hector Bellerin in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal's Hector Bellerin has reportedly suffered no ill-effects from the collision with Marcos Alonso which forced him off early during his side's 3-1 loss to Chelsea.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 at 16:01 UK

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has made an encouraging recovery after suffering from concussion during his side's defeat to Chelsea on Saturday, according to reports.

The 21-year-old full-back was forced off after just 17 minutes of the 3-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge following a collision with Chelsea's Marcos Alonso as Alonso scored the opening goal of the game.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger was unhappy that the goal was allowed to stand having seen Bellerin caught in the face by the arm of Alonso while the duo competed for an aerial ball in the area.

Sky Sports News reports that Bellerin has suffered no ill-effects from the collision over the weekend, though, and is in contention to start against Hull City on Saturday.

The Spaniard will be monitored throughout the week by Arsenal, who will be looking to bounce back from successive defeats when they welcome the Tigers to the Emirates Stadium.

