Jack Butland provides positive injury update

Stoke City and England goalkeeper Jack Butland reveals that he is making good progress in his recovery from an ankle injury which has kept him out for almost 11 months.
Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland has revealed that he is making good progress in his recovery from an ankle injury.

The 23-year-old has been sidelined for almost a year since injuring his ankle during an international friendly between England and Germany on March 27, suffering numerous setbacks and requiring two operations on the problem since.

Butland is expected to return towards the latter stages of the current campaign, and he provided a positive update of his condition having visited the specialist today.


Lee Grant has filled in for Butland so far this season, initially joining Stoke on loan before making the move permanent last month.

