General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: 'Arsenal will never give up title hope'

Eden Hazard and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain urges his teammates to "go until the end", despite confessing that winning the Premier League title is now highly unlikely.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 5, 2017 at 15:39 UK

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has conceded that the Premier League title is slipping "further out of our hands", but insists that Arsenal will continue to fight until the end.

The Gunners now find themselves 12 points off the pace following Saturday's 3-1 loss to leaders Chelsea, leaving many supporters to call for manager Arsene Wenger's head.

A 13th season without top-flight silverware now appears a certainty as far as Arsenal are concerned, but midfielder Oxlade-Chamberlain has urged his teammates to continue battling until it becomes mathematically impossible to overhaul Chelsea.

"It's slipped further out of our hands and there's no hiding from that now," Sky Sports News quotes him as saying. "The gap is much bigger and it's going to be hard. But we play for Arsenal football club; if we don't go until the end, we don't deserve to be here. We've got to keep doing that.

"At the top level, against a team like Chelsea, there's a good chance they'll punish you if you make mistakes and they did that. That was disappointing. Then a mistake at the end killed the game for us. Olivier (Giroud) got one back but at the end it was too late."

Arsenal, who will end the weekend fourth in the table, have now lost four of their last nine Premier League games.

A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Read Next:
Wright: 'Wenger has serious thinking to do'
>
View our homepages for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Olivier Giroud reacts to being substituted during the game between Arsenal and Chelsea on January 24, 2016
Live Commentary: Chelsea 3-1 Arsenal - as it happened
 Eden Hazard and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: 'Arsenal will never give up title hope'
 A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Ian Wright: 'Arsene Wenger has serious thinking to do at end of season'
Neville: 'Arsenal cannot handle big league games'Sanchez to replace Griezmann at Atletico?Oxlade-Chamberlain likes 'Wenger out' tweetWenger unhappy with Chelsea's first goalHazard: 'We deserved win over Arsenal'
Result: Chelsea ease past Arsenal to move 12 points clearTeam News: Pedro handed recall by ChelseaChelsea, Arsenal to meet in BeijingBarcelona 'add Mesut Ozil to summer wishlist'Pires: 'Arsenal need more English players'
> Arsenal Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd241110333211243
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Leicester CityLeicester2457122438-1422
16Middlesbrough2449111927-821
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand