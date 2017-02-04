Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain attempts to backtrack after liking a message on Twitter that called for manager Arsene Wenger to step down.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has claimed that he "did not mean" to like a post on Twitter suggesting that Arsene Wenger should step down as Arsenal manager.

The Gunners were on the end of a comprehensive 3-1 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon - a result that leaves them third in the table and essentially out of the Premier League title race.

"Wenger Out" was among the top trends on Twitter at full time, with Gunners supporters continuing to grow disillusioned by a lack of silverware, and Oxlade-Chamberlain was among those to like a tweet from Arsenal Fan TV calling for the Frenchman to leave.

However, the England international posted a message to his 2.2m followers three hours later to cover his tracks, saying: "I didn't mean to like that post earlier obviously... Didn't even realise I had!"

Defeat for Arsenal - their fourth in nine league outings - leaves them 12 points adrift of runaway leaders Chelsea.