Antonio Conte: 'Chelsea must continue to improve'

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates after his side's Premier League victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
© SilverHub
Antonio Conte admits to being "disappointed" by the manner in which Chelsea switched off against Arsenal, but says he is "pleased" to have collected all three points.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 19:09 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has challenged his players to maintain their concentration levels throughout games after conceding a late goal to Arsenal.

Olivier Giroud's header in added time did little to affect the outcome of the points, as the Blues claimed a 3-1 victory at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon to strengthen their grip on the title.

Despite the comfortable margin of the win, which leaves Arsenal 12 points adrift of the pacesetters, Conte admits that further improvements can be made if Chelsea are to continue cruising to the top-flight crown.

"I'm pleased for our win but disappointed by the goal we conceded," he told Sky Sports News. "It's a pity. It's so important to improve and keep the concentration in the right way from the start until the end. We conceded some chances to Arsenal - but we also created our own chances.

"It was a good game - it wasn't easy. Arsenal are a good team with technical players. We played with good intensity and organisation - both offensively and defensively. I'm pleased for all my players - they deserve it because in training I see great attitude."

Chelsea, who have dropped points in just two of their last 18 Premier League outings, return to action next weekend with a trip to take on Burnley.

Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
