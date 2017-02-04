Feb 4, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
3-0
Arsenal
Alonso (13'), Hazard (53'), Fabregas (85')
Matic (70')
LIVE

Mustafi (23')

Team News: Pedro handed recall by Chelsea

Chelsea winger Pedro in action against Leicester City during their Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on October 15, 2016
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte recalls Pedro for the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.
Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 11:44 UK

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has recalled Pedro for the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

The Spaniard has been brought in as a replacement for Willian, who drops down to the bench, but Conte has decided to keep faith with the rest of the team who secured a 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Tuesday night.

Defender David Luiz sustained a knock during that game but after completing the 90 minutes at Anfield, he has been passed fit to feature in this match.

As for Arsenal, Theo Walcott returns to the starting lineup in one of three alterations made by manager Arsene Wenger.

Olivier Giroud is only named among the replacements, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain comes in for the injured Aaron Ramsey.

The other change sees Hector Bellerin come in for Gabriel Paulista, with Danny Welbeck having to make do with a place on the bench.

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard.
Subs: Begovic, Terry, Zouma, Chalobah, Fabregas, Willian, Batshuayi

Arsenal: Cech, Bellerin, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Coquelin, Walcott, Ozil, Iwobi, Sanchez
Subs: Ospina, Gibbs, Gabriel, Maitland-Niles, Reine-Adelaide, Welbeck, Giroud

Follow the match in West London with Sports Mole's live commentary.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Wenger delighted with attacking options
