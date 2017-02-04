Live Commentary: Chelsea vs. Arsenal

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League clash between London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

The hosts come into this match looking to open up a 12-point gap at the top of the Premier League table having drastically turned their season around since a 3-0 defeat in the reverse fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, know that realistically only a win will keep their title hopes alive following their shock 2-1 home defeat to Watford on Tuesday.

Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action courtesy of our minute-by-minute updates below.