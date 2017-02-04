Live Commentary: Chelsea vs. Arsenal

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League clash between London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.
The hosts come into this match looking to open up a 12-point gap at the top of the Premier League table having drastically turned their season around since a 3-0 defeat in the reverse fixture.
Arsenal, on the other hand, know that realistically only a win will keep their title hopes alive following their shock 2-1 home defeat to Watford on Tuesday.
Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action courtesy of our minute-by-minute updates below.
11.12amThe difference between Chelsea this season from the previous campaign is quite staggering. The Blues have amassed double the amount of points they had managed at the same stage of last term - an improvement of 28 points in the space of 12 months. This time last season Chelsea sat 13th in the Premier League table and were just seven points clear of the relegation zone, whereas now they are nine points clear at the top of the table - a gap which could be extended to 12 points with a victory this afternoon.
11.09amIn fact, while Chelsea have swept away almost all who have come before them this season, their record against the top four is surprisingly poor for a team so far clear at the top of the table. They have won just one of their five games against Spurs, Arsenal and Liverpool this season, drawing one and losing three. Indeed, those on their only three defeats all season, but their relentlessness in winning against teams lower down the standings have prevented those results from having an overly adverse affect on their title hopes.
11.06amThat defeat to the Gunners in September was chastening enough to convince Conte to change his system to a 3-4-3 formation, which immediately paid dividends. Club stalwarts such as Terry and Ivanovic, the latter of whom left the club in January, were dropped from the side and Chelsea found a formula that has seen them win 15 of their last 17 league games, with only one defeat in that time too. However, the only games they have failed to win in that time have come against the other two in the top four - Tottenham and Liverpool.
11.03amIt looks increasingly like Chelsea at the champions-elect this season, with Antonio Conte's side having stormed to the top of the table ever since their 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in the reverse fixture in September. The Blues have been nigh-on unstoppable since then, winning a club-record 13 Premier League games in a row immediately after and taking 46 points from the last 51 on offer. If they can maintain that form over the final 15 matches of the season then there will be no stopping them from winning the title.
11amGood morning! Thank you very much for joining Sports Mole for today's early kickoff, and what a treat it is as runaway Premier League leaders Chelsea welcome London rivals Arsenal to Stamford Bridge. The hosts will be looking to take another step towards a second title in the space of three years, while Arsenal are perilously close to must-win territory following their shock defeat to Watford last time out. It is a fixture worthy of a bumper 90-minute build-up, so let's waste no time in getting started with a look at the home side...