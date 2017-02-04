Chelsea defender Gary Cahill talks up the importance of his side's 3-1 win over Arsenal, which sent the Blues 12 points clear at the top of the table.

Goals from Marcos Alonso, Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas fired Antonio Conte's side 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, with Arsenal only able to muster a late Olivier Giroud consolation in response.

The result acted as revenge for Chelsea's 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in the reverse fixture, and Cahill believes that it could have been even more convincing for the hosts this afternoon.

"Fantastic. In football you get opportunities to put things right. I remember walking off after defeat at Arsenal. I felt like a bit of a mug after that game," he told Sky Sports News.

"That result added a bit of desire. We are confident at home and we knew a win was vitally important. Personally I felt after that away game I wanted the chance to put things right. It felt good today.

"We practice this formation and tactics. The manager is very thorough. We created a lot. We could have had more goals. Eden scored a special goal. For me that killed the game. We put ourselves in a great position. We knew today was important for that."

Chelsea have now taken 49 points from the 54 on offer since losing to Arsenal in September.