Feb 4, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
3-1
Arsenal
Alonso (13'), Hazard (53'), Fabregas (85')
Matic (70')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Giroud (91')
Mustafi (23')

Eden Hazard: 'Chelsea deserved win over Arsenal'

Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea winger Eden Hazard insists that his side deserved their 3-1 win over Arsenal in their Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 15:22 UK

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has insisted that his side deserved their 3-1 win over Arsenal in their Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

Antonio Conte's side moved 12 points clear at the top of the table courtesy of a comfortable victory, with Hazard getting the pick of the goals with a stunning solo effort to put the hosts two up.

The victory puts Chelsea one step closer to the Premier League title, and Hazard is confident that they can remain clear of the chasing pack for the rest of the campaign.

"It is always good to score beautiful goals, against a massive team. I enjoyed the game and the goals. We scored three beautiful goals and we deserve to win this game," he told reporters.

"To dribble like I did. It is not like this in every game. I know I need to score more and today I did. I am happy. We created a lot of chances but in the counter-attack we can get better.

"We are still top of league. We have good confidence and we want to finish the season and stay top."

Chelsea have now won their last 11 home games in all competitions, including nine in the Premier League.

John Terry of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on August 15, 2016
 Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Eden Hazard: 'Chelsea deserved win over Arsenal'
 Gary 'can you hear the Chelsea sing?' Cahill celebrates with Diego Costa after scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Gary Cahill happy with 'vital' win over Arsenal
