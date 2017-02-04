Hull City manager Marco Silva hails his side's "fantastic" display as they claim a shock 2-0 victory over Liverpool.

Hull City manager Marco Silva has praised his side for a "fantastic" performance after they claimed the shock scalp of Liverpool on Saturday afternoon.

Goals from Alfred N'Diaye and Oumar Niasse handed the Tigers all three points from the encounter at the KCOM to make it seven points from the last four games and leave them just one point from safety in the Premier League table.

"It is fantastic, a fantastic afternoon for us," Silva told reporters afterwards. "Our supporters were fantastic, we need them and they support our them always. Our players showed fantastic spirit, our organisation was good and we deserved the win.

"I am sure in the future we will play better, but at these moments we need to keep our focus and our organisation, because every game it is possible to get valuable points.

"In the Premier League it is fantastic to get clean sheets, to do that against Manchester United and Liverpool is fantastic.

"I know why I came here, I am here to work with my players and staff and to remain in the Premier League. It's important for us to take points, and three points here is fantastic."

Next up for Silva's troops is a tough trip to Arsenal next Saturday.