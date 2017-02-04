Feb 4, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The KCOM Stadium
Hull City
2-0
Liverpool
N'Diaye (44'), Niasse (84')
Maguire (27'), Tymon (74')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Milner (40')

Marco Silva hails "fantastic" Liverpool scalp

Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Hull City manager Marco Silva hails his side's "fantastic" display as they claim a shock 2-0 victory over Liverpool.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 18:38 UK

Hull City manager Marco Silva has praised his side for a "fantastic" performance after they claimed the shock scalp of Liverpool on Saturday afternoon.

Goals from Alfred N'Diaye and Oumar Niasse handed the Tigers all three points from the encounter at the KCOM to make it seven points from the last four games and leave them just one point from safety in the Premier League table.

"It is fantastic, a fantastic afternoon for us," Silva told reporters afterwards. "Our supporters were fantastic, we need them and they support our them always. Our players showed fantastic spirit, our organisation was good and we deserved the win.

"I am sure in the future we will play better, but at these moments we need to keep our focus and our organisation, because every game it is possible to get valuable points.

"In the Premier League it is fantastic to get clean sheets, to do that against Manchester United and Liverpool is fantastic.

"I know why I came here, I am here to work with my players and staff and to remain in the Premier League. It's important for us to take points, and three points here is fantastic."

Next up for Silva's troops is a tough trip to Arsenal next Saturday.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Read Next:
Jurgen Klopp: "We need to wake up"
>
View our homepages for Marco Silva, Alfred N'Diaye, Oumar Niasse, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Live Commentary: Hull City 2-0 Liverpool - as it happened
 Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Marco Silva hails "fantastic" Liverpool scalp
 Hull City goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic in action during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017
Result: Liverpool's miserable 2017 gathers pace as they lose to Hull City on Humberside
Jurgen Klopp: "We need to wake up"Team News: Mane starts for LiverpoolLiverpool turn attentions to Inter goalkeeper?Emre Can: 'Liverpool are still fighting'Preview: Hull City vs. Liverpool
Klopp: 'I cannot say I will always behave'Ayre to leave Liverpool role earlyJurgen Klopp issues Wijnaldum challengeJurgen Klopp coy on Mamadou Sakho futureKlopp "impressed" by Marco Silva
> Liverpool Homepage
More Hull City News
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Live Commentary: Hull City 2-0 Liverpool - as it happened
 Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Marco Silva hails "fantastic" Liverpool scalp
 Hull City goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic in action during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017
Result: Liverpool's miserable 2017 gathers pace as they lose to Hull City on Humberside
Team News: Mane starts for LiverpoolHull manager Marco Silva bans days offPreview: Hull City vs. LiverpoolSilva pleased with "important" pointKlopp "impressed" by Marco Silva
Silva: 'We deserved Man Utd point'Ibrahimovic "very disappointed" with Hull drawMourinho refuses to criticise Hull tacticsResult: Man United frustrated by Hull at Old TraffordTeam News: Rooney returns to Man United bench
> Hull City Homepage


Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Africa Cup of Nations
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Arsenal24145552282447
4Liverpool24137452302246
5Manchester CityMan City23144547281946
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd23119333211242
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand