Feb 4, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
0-4
Sunderland

Zaha (32'), Ward (66'), Puncheon (84')
FT(HT: 0-4)
Kone (9'), Ndong (43'), Defoe (45', 45')
Larsson (6'), Januzaj (31'), Kone (71')

Sam Allardyce: 'Fear has gripped the players'

Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce is a policeman, cowboy and Indian short of a timeless classic during his side's 3-0 win over Everton on May 11, 2016
A 'shocked' Sam Allardyce says that "fear" has gripped his Crystal Palace players after they fell to a 4-0 home defeat to relegation rivals Sunderland.
Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 17:55 UK

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has claimed that his players were 'gripped by fear' in their 4-0 humiliation at home to relegation rivals Sunderland this afternoon.

The Eagles conceded all four in the first half of the encounter at Selhurst Park - including three in the space of six minutes - to extend their woeful home record, which has seen them suffer nine defeats from 12 games this season.

"The fear we are suffering here is evident," Allardyce told reporters afterwards. "Like Swansea, the last time we had a big game here. Fear gripped the players and it hasn't allowed them to express their ability. I cant think it can be anything other than that.

"It is a difficult one because the fans are so good here. They come to support the club. It was a sellout today. They are desperate for the club to do well. It is not often the players get much stick but they deserved the booing. I have to apologise for the first half and say it is my responsibility to get it right.

"Today I saw fear strike the players. Passing the ball to each other became a problem. When we concede the first goal the players lose what we are trying to do. We don't seem to be able to pull ourselves together and say 'don't concede another'. We could have easily got back 1-1.

"We have a lot to do. It was a huge shock for me what I saw today. The lads find it difficult to play here at the moment. We have got to rebuild a bit more confidence again. I thought it was growing. We have a problem we have got to cure. As long as I have been doing this job I am slightly in shock at what I have watched. I will try guide the lads through it."

Next up for Palace, who are now down to 19th in the table, is a trip to Stoke City next Saturday.

Jermain Defoe of Sunderland leaves the pitch with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Sunderland and Exeter City at Stadium of Light on August 25, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
Defoe hails "brilliant" Sunderland
