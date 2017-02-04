Feb 4, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
vs.
Sunderland

Team News: Crystal Palace unchanged for Sunderland visit

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce keeps faith with his starting XI for the relegation six-pointer with Sunderland.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 14:16 UK

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has kept faith with his starting XI for the relegation six-pointer with Sunderland this afternoon.

Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Ward, Dann, Tomkins, Delaney, Van Aanholt, Cabaye, McArthur, Puncheon, Zaha, Benteke
Subs: Speroni, Fryers, Sakho, Ledley, Flamini, Townsend, Remy

Sunderland: Mannone, Jones, Oviedo, O'Shea, Kone, Denayer, NDong, Larsson, Rodwell, Januzaj, Defoe
Subs: Mika, Borini, Lescott, Pienaar, Khazri, Manquillo, Gibson

More to follow.

Keep up with all of the action from Selhurst Park this afternoon with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.

