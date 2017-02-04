Team News: Crystal Palace unchanged for Sunderland visit

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce keeps faith with his starting XI for the relegation six-pointer with Sunderland.

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has kept faith with his starting XI for the relegation six-pointer with Sunderland this afternoon. Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Ward, Dann, Tomkins, Delaney, Van Aanholt, Cabaye, McArthur, Puncheon, Zaha, Benteke

Subs: Speroni, Fryers, Sakho, Ledley, Flamini, Townsend, Remy Sunderland: Mannone, Jones, Oviedo, O'Shea, Kone, Denayer, NDong, Larsson, Rodwell, Januzaj, Defoe

Subs: Mika, Borini, Lescott, Pienaar, Khazri, Manquillo, Gibson More to follow. Keep up with all of the action from Selhurst Park this afternoon with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.

