Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has kept faith with his starting XI for the relegation six-pointer with Sunderland this afternoon.
Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Ward, Dann, Tomkins, Delaney, Van Aanholt, Cabaye, McArthur, Puncheon, Zaha, Benteke
Subs: Speroni, Fryers, Sakho, Ledley, Flamini, Townsend, Remy
Sunderland: Mannone, Jones, Oviedo, O'Shea, Kone, Denayer, NDong, Larsson, Rodwell, Januzaj, Defoe
Subs: Mika, Borini, Lescott, Pienaar, Khazri, Manquillo, Gibson
More to follow.
