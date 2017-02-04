Live Commentary: Crystal Palace vs. Sunderland

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Sunderland at Selhurst Park.

Having secured his first league win as Eagles manager at Bournemouth in midweek, Sam Allardyce will be hoping to repeat the trick against his former employers and edge his side out of the bottom three.

The Black Cats, meanwhile, sit bottom of the table but can claw themselves to within two points of safety should they win in Southeast London on Saturday afternoon.

Please note that kickoff is at 3pm GMT.