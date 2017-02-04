Feb 4, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
vs.
Sunderland

Live Commentary: Crystal Palace vs. Sunderland

Brave Jack Rodwell squares up to Yohan Cabaye and Wilfried Zaha during the Premier League game between Sunderland and Crystal Palace on March 1, 2016
© Getty Images
Sports Mole presents live text coverage of the Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Sunderland at Selhurst Park.
Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 14:19 UK

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Sunderland at Selhurst Park.

Having secured his first league win as Eagles manager at Bournemouth in midweek, Sam Allardyce will be hoping to repeat the trick against his former employers and edge his side out of the bottom three.

The Black Cats, meanwhile, sit bottom of the table but can claw themselves to within two points of safety should they win in Southeast London on Saturday afternoon.

Please note that kickoff is at 3pm GMT.


2.21pmIn terms of absentees, Palace deadline-day acquisition Luka Milivojevic is not ready to feature, while Jeff Schlupp and Bakary Sako are out with hamstring problems, while the Black Cats have no new fitness concerns but remain without six injured players, and Papy Djilobodji is banned.

2.18pmSunderland gaffer David Moyes, meanwhile, makes two changes from Tuesday's goalless draw with Tottenham Hotspur, as Bryan Oviedo lines up for his debut after his January move from Everton, replacing Javier Manquillo, while Adnan Januzaj starts ahead of Fabio Borini - both outgoing players make the bench alongside Oviedo's fellow former Toffee Darron Gibson.

2.15pmSam Allardyce opts for an unchanged starting line-up following Palace's 2-0 win over Bournemouth on Tuesday, as new signing Patrick van Aanholt gets an immediate chance to renew acquaintances with his former employers from the start, while Liverpool loanee Mamadou Sakho makes the bench after his move on deadline day.

2.12pmSUNDERLAND SUBS: Gibson, Borini, Khazri, Mika, Lescott, Pienaar, Manquillo

2.11pmPALACE SUBS: Speroni, Flamini, Remy, Townsend, Sakho, Ledley, Fryers

2.10pmSUNDERLAND STARTING XI: Mannone, Denayer, O'Shea, Kone, Jones, Ndong, Rodwell, Larsson, Oviedo, Januzaj, Defoe

2.09pmPALACE STARTING XI: Hennessey, Ward, Dann, Delaney, Tomkins, Van Aanholt, Zaha, McArthur, Cabaye, Puncheon, Benteke

2.07pmWithout further ado, let's bring you up to date with the team news.

2.05pmPalace boss Sam Allardyce faces former club Sunderland for the first time today since leaving them last summer to become England manager, and will be hoping to make it two wins in a row following the first league victory under his tenure at Palace against Bournemouth in midweek.

2.03pmWe have a real relegation six-pointer on our hands today here in Southeast London as both Palace and Sunderland sit in the bottom three - with 17th-placed Swansea City not in action until Sunday, the Eagles can climb out of the relegation zone with victory today, while the Black Cats can edge to within two points of safety.

2.00pmHello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Sunderland at Selhurst Park.

