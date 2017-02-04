Feb 4, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The KCOM Stadium
Hull City
2-0
Liverpool
N'Diaye (44'), Niasse (84')
Maguire (27'), Tymon (74')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Milner (40')

Jurgen Klopp: "We need to wake up"

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp brands his side's performance as "not acceptable" after they fall to a shock 2-0 defeat at relegation candidates Hull City.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 17:43 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has described his side's performance as "not acceptable" after they fell to a shock 2-0 defeat at relegation candidates Hull City this afternoon.

Goals from debutant Alfred N'Diaye and Everton loanee Oumar Niasse handed the Tigers all three points at the KCOM, in the process extending the Reds' dire run to just one win in 10 games this calendar year.

Klopp's side are now 13 points behind league leaders Chelsea and will drop out of the top four tomorrow should Manchester City defeat Swansea City at the Etihad.

"At this moment obviously that was not enough," the German told reporters after the game. "The first half for sure was not enough. We gave both goals away easily, the overall performance was not like it should be.

"It makes no sense for us to play like this. If we played like we did in the second half for the whole game no team can cope with us. But we need to wake up, that was not acceptable.

"I have a lot of thoughts at the moment and I can't even say a few of them right now because I really need to think about what happened.

"We had a lot of possession, but what is possession? Possession is only good if you create something. It was not like we expected from ourselves. We have to take the criticism, think about it, find a few answers and react."

Next up for Liverpool is a tough encounter with title-chasing Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield next Saturday evening.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Read Next:
Klopp: 'Liverpool are in title race'
>
View our homepages for Jurgen Klopp, Oumar Niasse, Alfred N'Diaye, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Jurgen Klopp: "We need to wake up"
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Live Commentary: Hull City 2-0 Liverpool - as it happened
 Hull City goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic in action during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017
Result: Liverpool's miserable 2017 gathers pace as they lose to Hull City on Humberside
Team News: Mane starts for LiverpoolLiverpool turn attentions to Inter goalkeeper?Emre Can: 'Liverpool are still fighting'Preview: Hull City vs. LiverpoolKlopp: 'I cannot say I will always behave'
Ayre to leave Liverpool role earlyJurgen Klopp issues Wijnaldum challengeJurgen Klopp coy on Mamadou Sakho futureKlopp "impressed" by Marco SilvaKlopp: 'Maybe I was lucky to escape punishment'
> Liverpool Homepage


Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Africa Cup of Nations
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24139245162948
3Arsenal24145552282447
4Liverpool24137452302246
5Manchester CityMan City23144547281946
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd23119333211242
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough24410101926-722
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand