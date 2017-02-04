Jurgen Klopp: "We need to wake up"

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp brands his side's performance as "not acceptable" after they fall to a shock 2-0 defeat at relegation candidates Hull City.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has described his side's performance as "not acceptable" after they fell to a shock 2-0 defeat at relegation candidates Hull City this afternoon.

Goals from debutant Alfred N'Diaye and Everton loanee Oumar Niasse handed the Tigers all three points at the KCOM, in the process extending the Reds' dire run to just one win in 10 games this calendar year.

Klopp's side are now 13 points behind league leaders Chelsea and will drop out of the top four tomorrow should Manchester City defeat Swansea City at the Etihad.

"At this moment obviously that was not enough," the German told reporters after the game. "The first half for sure was not enough. We gave both goals away easily, the overall performance was not like it should be.

"It makes no sense for us to play like this. If we played like we did in the second half for the whole game no team can cope with us. But we need to wake up, that was not acceptable.

"I have a lot of thoughts at the moment and I can't even say a few of them right now because I really need to think about what happened.

"We had a lot of possession, but what is possession? Possession is only good if you create something. It was not like we expected from ourselves. We have to take the criticism, think about it, find a few answers and react."

Next up for Liverpool is a tough encounter with title-chasing Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield next Saturday evening.