Hull City left-back Andy Robertson reveals that manager Marco Silva has banned days off in their fight against relegation.

Hull City manager Marco Silva has told his players that they will not be having any days off until their league situation improves.

The Portuguese boss has picked up four points from his three Premier League games in charge of the Tigers so far, with a surprise draw at Manchester United on Wednesday night lifting them off the bottom of the table.

"Things were not going right this season but the gaffer has come in and put his mark on it straight away," left-back Andy Robertson told The Mirror. "For a start he told us we would have no days off and, when you look at results and performances since his arrival a month ago, he has not been wrong about that so far!

"But it's not a problem. The boys are happy going in every day because we are not only working hard under him, we are also learning a lot as well. And, you know what, I am sure he is learning from us every day because this is his first job in the Premier League.

"What he is trying to give us is that winning formula and long may that continue. Hopefully at the end of the season we'll all be able to look back on it and say his methods have been successful."

Next up for Hull is a tough clash with title-chasing Liverpool at the KCOM this afternoon.