Feb 4, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
0-4
Sunderland

Zaha (32'), Ward (66'), Puncheon (84')
FT(HT: 0-4)
Kone (9'), Ndong (43'), Defoe (45', 45')
Larsson (6'), Januzaj (31'), Kone (71')

David Moyes: 'We have more belief'

Sunderland manager David Moyes takes to the touchline before the English Premier League match between Sunderland and Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
© SilverHub
Sunderland manager David Moyes says that his side are growing in "confidence" and "belief" after their 4-0 drubbing of relegation rivals Crystal Palace.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 18:10 UK

Sunderland manager David Moyes has said that his side are gaining more "confidence" and "belief" after their 4-0 demolition of relegation rivals Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this afternoon.

The result took the Black Cats to two points from safety and came just days after they claimed a surprise point from their encounter with title challengers Tottenham Hotspur.

"We knew the task we would be up against today but we took our opportunities when they came along. Once we got the goal you could see that," Moyes told reporters afterwards.

"I don't think I can think of many times as a manager I have been 4-0 up at half time, I don't know if I ever had been. We had to not do anything stupid in the second half. There were a couple of times they nearly scored on the counter.

"It gets us three points and more confidence, more belief. It is going to be a tough job but if we had lost it would have been much tougher. Every game is must win."

Next up for Moyes's men is a home encounter with Southampton next Saturday.

Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce is a policeman, cowboy and Indian short of a timeless classic during his side's 3-0 win over Everton on May 11, 2016
