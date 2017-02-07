William Gallas expects Arsene Wenger "solution" at end of season

William Gallas of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Bolton Wanderers at The Emirates Stadium on January 20, 2010
© Getty Images
Former Arsenal defender William Gallas expects the club to come to a "solution" over Arsene Wenger's future at the end of the season.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 15:18 UK

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas has suggested that the board should come to a "solution" with Arsene Wenger over the future of the club at the end of this season.

Wenger, who has been in charge of the Gunners for 20 years, will be out of contract this summer, and looks set to extend his wait for a Premier League title to 13 years after falling 12 points behind leaders Chelsea courtesy of their 3-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho, whom Gallas also played under at Chelsea, has won seven league titles across Europe since Wenger last won one, and the former France international believes that the biggest difference between the two is a winning mentality.

"You get criticism when you don't win trophies, when you don't win games, and that is maybe the difference between Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger. Mourinho wants to win every game and at the end of the season sometimes he has success but, for Arsene, Arsenal didn't win from 2004 so everybody starts to criticise him because football has changed," he told talkSPORT.

"Football is about victory, about trophies. Players want to lift trophies. If you don't lift a trophy in your career, you will feel disappointed at the end of your career. I don't know what Arsenal are going to do but they have to win trophies again.

"Maybe it is time to change something at the end of the season. We can't forget what he did for the club. He did a very, very good job so sometimes you can't sack the manager like this. You have to respect the manager. That is why I said at the end of the season maybe the board has to speak with Arsene and try to find a solution."

Arsenal host Hull City on Saturday looking to avoid falling to three consecutive league defeats for the first time since January 2012.

Jurgen Klinsmann of Tottenham is mobbed by teammates after scoring a goal during the FA Carling Premier League match between Sheffield Wednesday and Tottenham Hotspur at Hillsborough on August 20, 1994
Read Next:
Five memorable opening-day moments
>
View our homepages for William Gallas, Arsene Wenger, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
William Gallas of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Bolton Wanderers at The Emirates Stadium on January 20, 2010
William Gallas expects Arsene Wenger "solution" at end of season
 Manchester United forward Anthony Martial does a better celebration after scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
Anthony Martial quells 'unhappiness' reports
 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Manchester City at Old Trafford on October 26, 2016
Report: Arsenal want Michael Carrick
Ferdinand: 'I've not properly grieved for my wife'Silvestre hopes Martial stays put Liverpool hope to beat Man Utd to starlet?Griezmann advisor: 'United move ideal'Man United 'call in police to find dressing room thief'
Andre Marriner to ref EFL Cup finalZlatan Ibrahimovic: 'I have goal target'Mourinho defends underfire RanieriMkhitaryan: 'Zlatan can score 30 this term'Mourinho pleased with clinical United
> Manchester United Homepage
More Arsenal News
William Gallas of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Bolton Wanderers at The Emirates Stadium on January 20, 2010
William Gallas expects Arsene Wenger "solution" at end of season
 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Manchester City at Old Trafford on October 26, 2016
Report: Arsenal want Michael Carrick
 Laurent Koscielny of Arsenal in action during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Laurent Koscielny questions Arsene Wenger's team selection for Chelsea defeat
Gary Neville open to appearing on 'Arsenal Fan TV'Bellerin 'fine' after suffering concussionCampbell: 'Arsenal lack on-field leaders'Oxlade-Chamberlain: 'Arsenal will never give up'Neville: 'Arsenal cannot handle big league games'
Wright: 'Wenger has serious thinking to do'Sanchez to replace Griezmann at Atletico?Oxlade-Chamberlain likes 'Wenger out' tweetWenger unhappy with Chelsea's first goalHazard: 'We deserved win over Arsenal'
> Arsenal Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version