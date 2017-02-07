Former Arsenal defender William Gallas expects the club to come to a "solution" over Arsene Wenger's future at the end of the season.

Wenger, who has been in charge of the Gunners for 20 years, will be out of contract this summer, and looks set to extend his wait for a Premier League title to 13 years after falling 12 points behind leaders Chelsea courtesy of their 3-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho, whom Gallas also played under at Chelsea, has won seven league titles across Europe since Wenger last won one, and the former France international believes that the biggest difference between the two is a winning mentality.

"You get criticism when you don't win trophies, when you don't win games, and that is maybe the difference between Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger. Mourinho wants to win every game and at the end of the season sometimes he has success but, for Arsene, Arsenal didn't win from 2004 so everybody starts to criticise him because football has changed," he told talkSPORT.

"Football is about victory, about trophies. Players want to lift trophies. If you don't lift a trophy in your career, you will feel disappointed at the end of your career. I don't know what Arsenal are going to do but they have to win trophies again.

"Maybe it is time to change something at the end of the season. We can't forget what he did for the club. He did a very, very good job so sometimes you can't sack the manager like this. You have to respect the manager. That is why I said at the end of the season maybe the board has to speak with Arsene and try to find a solution."

Arsenal host Hull City on Saturday looking to avoid falling to three consecutive league defeats for the first time since January 2012.