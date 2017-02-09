New Transfer Talk header

Coventry City 'open talks with free agent Carlton Cole'

Coventry City are linked with a move for former West Ham United striker Carlton Cole.
Coventry City have reportedly opened talks with former West Ham United, Chelsea and Celtic striker Carlton Cole.

The Sky Blues are keen to recruit the free agent to boost their chances of avoiding relegation to League Two, reports HITC Sport.

Coventry are currently bottom of League One, eight points adrift of safety, and manager Russell Slade is said to be desperate to reinforce his attacking options.

Cole's last club was American outfit Sacramento Republic, but he left the United Soccer League team after just four matches to seek opportunities elsewhere.

Last season, the striker spent time at Celtic but his stint in Scotland was marred by injury.

