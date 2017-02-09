Thorgan Hazard plays down speculation linking him with a return to former club Chelsea, but says that he may return to English football further down the line.

Former Chelsea attacker Thorgan Hazard has insisted that he is currently happy plying his trade in the Bundesliga but is unwilling to rule out a return to English football.

The Belgium international, younger brother of Blues playmaker Eden, spent three seasons in West London upon joining from Lens in 2012.

Hazard took the decision to move on to Borussia Monchengladbach permanently after failing to make a single senior appearance for Chelsea, but after impressing at the Borussia-Park he has since been linked with a return to his former side.

Speaking of the recent speculation, Hazard told Goal.com: "For the moment, I feel good here. The Bundesliga is a good championship and for now, I want to stay here. In the future maybe I will be in England again. I hope I can end my career in Belgium, but at the moment I don't think about the end of my career.

"I am happy here, my family is happy, we are next to Belgium with our family there and they feel perfect. It is the most important thing, if my family feel good then I feel good. I speak a bit of German and I am getting better every day. I am just at the beginning. I like German football, but England have a great championship too and a lot players want to play in England. It is also special, but for now I feel good here. A lot of journalists write things.

"Sometimes it is wrong, sometimes it is true. Sometimes all the people think it is true. Sometimes people think it is a lie but this is the life of a footballer. It is okay for me because I have been in football since I was 14. I saw with Eden a lot of stories and I know it is not a problem [for me] to have this. A lot of things can happen, maybe I will be here, maybe I won't and I could be in another club, who knows, but I hope I can continue to improve."

Hazard, also tipped with a summer switch to La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid, has four goals and two assists in 16 league outings for Gladbach this term.