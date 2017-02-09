Manchester City are tipped to snap up Real Mallorca prospect Alpha Richard Dionkou.

Manchester City are said to be the frontrunners to sign highly-rated Real Mallorca youngster Alpha Richard Dionkou.

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are tracking the 15-year-old defender but the Sky Blues are in pole position for his signature, reports the Manchester Evening News.

Dionkou, who hails from Senegal, will reportedly leave Mallorca in the summer and join up with City's academy.

Pep Guardiola's side has been actively recruiting young talent in a bid to refresh their ageing squad, with Gabriel Jesus, Marlos Moreno and Oleksandr Zinchenko among the hot prospects they snapped up in the summer.

Dionkou would not be eligible to sign a professional contract with City until age 16.