Borussia Dortmund 'slap £60m price tag on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang'

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring against Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League on March 10, 2016
Borussia Dortmund reportedly place a £60m price tag on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to ward off potential suitors.
Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 20:12 UK

Borussia Dortmund have allegedly placed a €70m (£60m) price tag on striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang amid reports linking him with Real Madrid.

The Gabon international has been touted as a potential replacement for Karim Benzema at the La Liga giants, but his current employers are not resigned to losing him in the summer, according to Goal.com.

Aubameyang, who has also been linked with English sides Manchester City and Liverpool, is said to have been misquoted in reports alleging that he is unsettled at Dortmund.

The forward's price tag is expected to scupper a potential move to the Premier League, but the report goes on to say that Real could table a bid undeterred if they choose not to renew Benzema's contract, which expires in 2019.

Aubameyang has scored more than 70 goals for Dortmund since joining the club from Saint-Etienne in 2013.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring the second during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
