New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Arsene Wenger 'not interested' in Joe Hart

Joe 'head and shoulders' Hart applauds supporters during the Champions League quarter-final between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City on April 6, 2016
© Getty Images
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that he has no interest in signing Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart this summer.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 09:38 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has dismissed speculation that he is interested in signing Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart this summer.

The 29-year-old is currently on a season-long loan with Serie A side Torino after being frozen out by City boss Pep Guardiola last summer and is expected to be put up for sale this summer.

That has alerted a number of Premier League sides, with Liverpool, Chelsea, West Ham United and the Gunners all rumoured to be interested.

Asked if he was interested in Hart at his press conference this morning, Wenger replied: "No. We have three world-class goalkeepers and I'm very happy with the three I have."

Wenger also confirmed that Bournemouth have yet to make a permanent move for on-loan midfielder Jack Wilshere.

Jack Wilshere imbibes during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Read Next:
Bournemouth 'unlikely' to bid for Wilshere
>
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Joe Hart, Pep Guardiola, Jack Wilshere, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Jack Wilshere imbibes during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Bournemouth 'unlikely' to bid for Jack Wilshere
 Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny celebrates scoring the opening goal against Newcastle on May 19, 2013
Arsene Wenger: 'Laurent Koscielny comments were twisted'
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on January 3, 2017
Arsene Wenger admits to "difficult week"
Arsene Wenger coy on Petr Cech inclusionHector Bellerin still a doubt for ArsenalWenger 'not interested' in Joe HartMustafi: 'Arsenal can still win Premier League'Ballack: 'Ozil should leave Arsenal to win titles'
Arsenal: 'Bellerin still being assessed'Petr Cech offers support to Ryan MasonKeown: 'Wenger already decided to stay'Gallas: 'Time for change at Arsenal'Koscielny questions Wenger's team selection
> Arsenal Homepage
More Manchester City News
Joe 'head and shoulders' Hart applauds supporters during the Champions League quarter-final between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City on April 6, 2016
Arsene Wenger 'not interested' in Joe Hart
 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action for Borussia Dortmund on December 15, 2015
Liverpool 'enter race to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang'
 Gabriel Jesus in action for Manchester City on January 21, 2017
Gabriel Jesus 'takes 600 yard cab journey'
Inter consider move for Sergio Aguero?Fernandinho: 'Jesus level will drop'Caballero: 'We will see best of Bravo'Toure calls for caution over JesusMan City 'insist Aguero not for sale'
PSG interested in Sergio Aguero?Caballero hails "fantastic" BravoReport: Man City plotting Carvalho moveReport: Man City back in for LaporteGuardiola happy with Aguero reaction
> Manchester City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version