Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that he has no interest in signing Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart this summer.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has dismissed speculation that he is interested in signing Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart this summer.

The 29-year-old is currently on a season-long loan with Serie A side Torino after being frozen out by City boss Pep Guardiola last summer and is expected to be put up for sale this summer.

That has alerted a number of Premier League sides, with Liverpool, Chelsea, West Ham United and the Gunners all rumoured to be interested.

Asked if he was interested in Hart at his press conference this morning, Wenger replied: "No. We have three world-class goalkeepers and I'm very happy with the three I have."

Wenger also confirmed that Bournemouth have yet to make a permanent move for on-loan midfielder Jack Wilshere.