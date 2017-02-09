Juventus are reportedly planning to rival Paris Saint-Germain for the services of Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez.

Juventus have reportedly joined the race to sign Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez.

The Italian giants have made the player's representatives aware of their interest ahead of a summer bid, according to The Mirror.

Previous reports suggested that Paris Saint-Germain were the frontrunners to land the Chile international, but Juve are said to be confident of rivalling any deal other potential suitors can offer.

Rumours linking Sanchez with the Arsenal exit emerged when the forward dragged his feet over a new contract offer worth £180,000 a week.

Sanchez, who has 18 months left on his current deal, is reportedly holding out for an offer of more than £250,000 a week.