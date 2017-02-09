Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea insists that he is "very happy" at the club amid renewed speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

Madrid have held a long-standing interest in the 26-year-old, and rumours over a possible switch have resurfaced in recent days due to the Spanish giants' transfer ban being lifted in the summer.

The European champions were on the brink of signing De Gea in 2015, only for a hitch in the paperwork to scupper the deal at the last minute, but the Spain international refused to discuss the fresh reports linking him with a move to the Bernabeu.

"The future nobody knows. The future is the future. I'm very happy here, it's a great club. In England, football is enjoyed a lot," he told AS.

"I'm not going to talk about [the Madrid speculation]. I will not talk about that subject any more. I just have to keep focused on my club."

Real are thought to be weighing up a move for either De Gea or Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, both of whom used to play for city rivals Atletico Madrid.