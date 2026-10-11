Preview: Wrexham vs West Bromwich Albion - prediction, team news, lineups

Both aiming to bounce back to winning ways in the second game after the September and October international break, Wrexham and West Bromwich Albion will do battle at the Racecourse Ground on Tuesday.

The visitors fell to ninth spot in the Championship table with a defeat on their return to action at the weekend, while their hosts are three points worse off in 15th spot.

Match preview

Wrexham return to action at the Racecourse Ground on Tuesday aiming to kickstart their Championship campaign on the back of a relatively slow start.

After finishing just one place and two points short of the playoff spots in their first season in the second-tier last time around, the Red Dragons set out to kick on in 2026-27 but currently sit 15th after nine games with 11 points on the board.

Five of those games have ended in draws, with Phil Parkinson's side also winning two and losing two, with one of those defeats coming in a 6-0 thrashing away at West Ham United before the break.

They did then bounce back with a home victory over Southampton in their last game in September, before visiting Derby County in their first match bac on Saturday and trailing from the ninth minute to a Sam Szmodics goal only to snatch a share of the points through Oliver Rathbone two minutes from time.

Now sitting four points above the relegation and three behind the top eight, Wrexham will hope to put a stronger run together in the coming weeks to climb towards the top end of the division beginning at home in midweek.

© Imago / Action Plus

Their visitors, meanwhile, will hope to return to the playoff spots after consecutive defeats either side of the break.

West Bromwich Albion enjoyed a strong first half to their first full season under James Morrison, after only finishing one place and four points above the drop zone last time around, picking up four wins and 14 points from their first seven matches while only conceding seven goals.

The Baggies failed to carry an unbeaten streak into the break, though, losing 1-0 away at rivals Wolves, before heading into another derby at home to Birmingham City on Saturday.

Morrison's men again fell short by a single goal in that game at the Hawthorns Stadium, as August Priske's penalty on the stroke of half time made the difference.

Now sitting ninth but still only trailing fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth spots on goal difference, West Brom can quickly get back on track after their fast start with a return to winning ways at the Racecourse Ground.

Wrexham Championship form:

West Bromwich Albion Championship form:

Team News

© Imago / Sportimage

Wrexham will likely remain without Max Cleworth, Liberato Cacace, George Thomason and Nathan Broadhead due to ongoing injuries on Tuesday.

Josh Windass was also forced off early at the weekend, and Oliver Rathbone should take his place from the outset having come on after the injury and scored the leveller late on.

He will likely join a front three containing Callum O'Hare and Kieffer Moore, while Danny Imray, who spent the second half of last season on loan with the visitors, will compete with Issa Kabore for the right wing-back spot.

West Bromwich Albion winker Mikey Johnston remains sidelined by a long term injury, while Nolan Galves is also confined to the treatment room having picked up an injury in September.

Jimmy-Jay Morgan will continue in attack, having managed five goals and three assists in all competitions since his summer arrival.

Despite competition from George Campbell, Chris Mepham should again join Nathaniel Phillips in the middle of a back four.

Wrexham possible starting lineup:

Patterson; Vyner, Worrall, Hyam; Imray, Whiteman, O'Brien, Ekomie; Rathbone, O'Hare; Moore

West Bromwich Albion possible starting lineup:

O'Leary; Pereira, Phillips, Mepham, Styles; Nzingoula, Diakite, Collyer, Price; Heggebo, Morgan

We say: Wrexham 1-0 West Bromwich Albion

While West Brom have enjoyed the stronger start to the the season, we fancy Wrexham, with home advantage against a side who have failed to score in their last two games, to get back to winning ways.

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