Preview: Middlesbrough vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

Middlesbrough and Wolverhampton Wanderers square off on Saturday afternoon in what is the game of matchday nine in the Championship.

These two teams sit in second and fourth place in the Championship table respectively, while both will recognise that there may be an opportunity to end the weekend in top spot depending on results elsewhere.

Match preview

During the early stages of the campaign, it appeared that Middlesbrough would boast one of the best defensive records throughout the season.

However, Kim Hellberg has witnessed his side concede seven goals across their last three matches in the Championship.

After a dramatic 4-3 victory over Norwich City, successive 2-2 draws have been posted versus Millwall and Birmingham City respectively.

On both occasions, Hellberg will have been satisfied with a share of the spoils, a consequence of Boro producing comebacks to avoid recording just their second league defeat of the campaign.

Middlesbrough hold the second-best home record in the Championship, collecting 10 points and scoring 11 goals in just four matches.

© Imago / Sportimage

In sharp contrast, each of Wolves' last three matches across all competitions have ended 1-0, the solitary defeat during that run coming to Everton in the EFL Cup.

Most notably, Cesar Peixoto's side have earned narrow wins over Sheffield United and rivals West Bromwich Albion respectively.

Those results have moved Wolves into fourth place in the standings, despite holding a game in hand at home to Portsmouth later this month.

This contest is the latest of Wolves's brutal run of away games this campaign, with the West Midlands outfit having already travelled to West Ham United, Birmingham City and Sheffield United.

Including a 3-1 victory over Preston North End in August, Wolves have seven points from four matches on their travels.

Middlesbrough Championship form:

Middlesbrough form (all competitions):

Wolverhampton Wanderers Championship form:

Wolverhampton Wanderers form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Whether Hellberg makes changes to his Middlesbrough XI could be dependent on whether he sticks with a back three or reverts to a four.

If the Swede stays with the same system, Sebastian Berhalter and Tommy Conway are both pushing for recalls in midfield and attack respectively.

Aside from Alfie Jones, Middlesbrough could have a fully-fit squad.

As well as Raul Jimenez likely to remain on the sidelines with a knee injury, fellow Wolves star Fer Lopez has emerged as an injury doubt.

Jordan James is in line to replace the Spaniard in what may prove to be the only alteration.

However, despite Toti Gomes impressing against West Brom, Ladislav Krejci could return after recovering from injury.

Middlesbrough possible starting lineup:

Vitek; Ayling, Malanda, Phillips; Brittain, Berhalter, Morris, Arfsten; Cozier-Duberry, Conway; Lankshear

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Sa; Trippier, Djiga, T Gomes, Bueno; Andre, Munetsi; R Gomes, James, Mane; Armstrong

We say: Middlesbrough 2-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Both teams will feel that they are marginal favourites to win this encounter, leading us to anticipate an attack-minded contest. However, they would also each accept a share of the spoils at this stage of the season, and that feels like the most likely outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.