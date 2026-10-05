Wolves team news: Fer Lopez withdraws from international duty in concern for Cesar Peixoto

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Fer Lopez has withdrawn from international duty through injury.

Cesar Peixoto's side return to action on Saturday when they make the trip to the North-East to take on potential promotion rivals Middlesbrough.

Wolves may already be missing Raul Jimenez, who sustained a knee injury prior to the international break.

At this point in time, it remains to be seen when the Mexico international will be available again, placing more responsibility on the likes of Lopez.

However, it appears that one of the Championship's best players of 2026-27 may be sidelined this weekend.

Why has Fer Lopez withdrawn from international duty?

Reports in Spain have indicated that the 22-year-old has ended his period with Spain Under-21s due to 'physical discomfort'.

The issue was enough to keep Lopez out of the squad for the fixture with San Marino last Thursday.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Lopez had previously played 70 minutes against Finland on September 25.

With Spain having a match with Romania on Tuesday, it has been deemed that the playmaker is not fit enough to be in contention for that encounter.

Will Fer Lopez be risked by Wolves against Middlesbrough?

Lopez has been sensational for Wolves this campaign, contributing five goals and two assists from nine appearances in all competitions.

Such has been his influence on the team that Wolves will be weaker if he is forced to miss the trip to the Riverside Stadium.

However, Peixoto may not be prepared to take any risks on the former Celta Vigo man, particularly when he has strong options in reserve.

Jordan James, with 231 minutes across four games for Wales during the international break, is a suitable replacement, while Tommy Doyle and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde are further alternatives.

Wolves face a run of Middlesbrough, Bolton Wanderers and Burnley in less than a week, increasing the chances of Peixoto taking no risks on Lopez this weekend.