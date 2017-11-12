Transfer Talk Daily Update: Ings, Wenger, Coutinho

Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

With all eyes fixed on the January transfer market, clubs around the UK and Europe are already lining up potential mid-season moves.

Sunday morning's headlines:

Report: West Ham United leading race to land Danny Ings

A report claims that David Moyes wants Liverpool striker Danny Ings at West Ham for the second half of the Premier League season. Read more.

Arsenal want Wilfried Zaha as Alexis Sanchez replacement?

Arsenal will reportedly offer Crystal Palace £35m for Wilfried Zaha, who was strongly linked with a switch to North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the summer. Read more.

Liverpool 'furious with Barcelona's latest Philippe Coutinho offer'

Barcelona have reportedly upset Liverpool by offering Andre Gomes as part of a swap deal that would see Philippe Coutinho head the opposite way. Read more.

AC Milan 'consider Leander Dendoncker move'

Anderlecht midfielder Leander Dendoncker is reportedly a transfer target for Italian giants AC Milan. Read more.

Report: Atletico Madrid set Sime Vrsaljko asking price at £15.9m

Atletico Madrid will reportedly sell Napoli target Sime Vrsaljko for £15.9m in the January transfer window. Read more.

Sevilla's Clement Lenglet comments on Barcelona interest

French defender Clement Lenglet insists that he is "happy" at Sevilla amid reported interest from Barcelona. Read more.

Manchester United 'will accept £20m for Luke Shaw'

Unsettled defender Luke Shaw will be allowed to leave Manchester United in January for a figure of £20m, according to a report. Read more.

Thiago opens door on Barcelona return

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago suggests that he could return "home" to Barcelona in the future. Read more.

Rodolfo Villabolos: 'Real Madrid must keep Keylor Navas'

Costa Rican FA president Rodolfo Villabolos warns Real Madrid over selling number one goalkeeper Keylor Navas. Read more.

Alvaro Morata wants Isco at Chelsea

Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata says that he would sign Real Madrid midfielder Isco if he were in charge of matters at Stamford Bridge. Read more.

Lyon president Michel Aulas: 'No buy-back clause in Mariano deal'

Claims that Real Madrid have the right to re-sign striker Mariano at the end of the campaign are wide of the mark, according to Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas. Read more.

Report: Real Madrid ready to move for Marquinhos

Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos is a January transfer target for Spanish and European champions Real Madrid, according to a report. Read more.

Rafael Benitez to be given cash boost ahead of January window?

Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez has reportedly been informed by the club's head of recruitment that funds will be made available to bring in new players in January. Read more.

Bayern Munich willing to sell Arturo Vidal in summer?

Bayern Munich reportedly decide that they are willing to sell midfielder Arturo Vidal - a former target of Chelsea - during the summer. Read more.

Arsenal, Chelsea join race to sign Manchester United defender Luke Shaw?

Arsenal and Chelsea reportedly join the race to sign Manchester United defender Luke Shaw, who could be allowed to leave Old Trafford in January. Read more.

Manchester United to extend contracts of four players?

Manchester United reportedly decide to trigger 12-month options in the contracts of four members of their first-team squad. Read more.

Tottenham Hotspur consider offer for West Ham United midfielder Manuel Lanzini?

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering a January offer for West Ham United midfielder Manuel Lanzini. Read more.